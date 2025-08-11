Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $54.41 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $206,469.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,859 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,550.94. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $124,878.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,658,911.30. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.