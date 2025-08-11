Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 122.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,899 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,453,000 after buying an additional 4,219,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 987,805 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after acquiring an additional 870,929 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $97.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

