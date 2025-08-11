Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HESM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 109.26%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

