Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.19 Million Stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Calix worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 118,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Calix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 234,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CALX opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.27. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix



Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

