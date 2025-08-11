Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 24,301 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.97% of Omnicell worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $30.83 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

