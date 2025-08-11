Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 154,301 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ringcentral by 1,803.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,969 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $402,366.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,832. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,451,529.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,616,560.80. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.