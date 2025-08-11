Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 97,533 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $18.23 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $144.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

