Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 380,623 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,623 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Avantor worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 121.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,191,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 105,490 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.