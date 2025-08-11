Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 190,424 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,424 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Brookfield Renewable worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.