Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,689 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.79% of LiveRamp worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LiveRamp by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

LiveRamp Stock Down 4.6%

RAMP opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

