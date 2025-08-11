Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Connectm Technology Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Connectm Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

