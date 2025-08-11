Comparing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.28 -$191.78 million ($5.82) -0.79 Cross Country Healthcare $1.34 billion 0.31 -$14.56 million ($0.26) -48.92

This table compares Resources Connection and Cross Country Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection -34.78% 0.31% 0.23% Cross Country Healthcare -0.70% 1.72% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cross Country Healthcare 0 6 0 0 2.00

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus price target of $17.93, suggesting a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Resources Connection on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, VMS, in- home care, education healthcare, RPO, project management, and other outsourcing and consultative services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. Its Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.