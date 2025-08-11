Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 231.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,237 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after acquiring an additional 647,282 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after acquiring an additional 419,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,389,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

