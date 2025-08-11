Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 18,676 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $288.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $262.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

