Citigroup Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $62,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,108,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,084,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 376,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $2,640,994.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 360,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,904,367.32. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

