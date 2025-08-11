Citigroup Inc. Buys 318,706 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $59,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $3,545,300. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.9%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

