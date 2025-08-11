Citigroup Inc. Acquires 183,099 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $50,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

