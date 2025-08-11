CIMG (IMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
CIMG Price Performance
CIMG stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. CIMG has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.02.
About CIMG
