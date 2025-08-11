CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

