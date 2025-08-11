CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
CI Financial Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.
About CI Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.