Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after buying an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,826,000 after buying an additional 2,550,929 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after buying an additional 9,863,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,886,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,904,000 after buying an additional 1,215,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

