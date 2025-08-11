Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $265.43 Million

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $265.43 million and $3.97 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121,109.91 or 1.00054134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119,823.61 or 0.98991471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00313682 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000132 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,536,828.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

