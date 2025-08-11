Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $256.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.03 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.10. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.59.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

