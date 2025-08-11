Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $168.42 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $168,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $266.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.99. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.29 and a twelve month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

