Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Evergy worth $149,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $72.42 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

