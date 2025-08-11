Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.6%

CENX opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

