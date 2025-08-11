CCM Investment Group LLC Invests $675,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $376.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

