CCM Investment Group LLC Invests $626,000 in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $51,269,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $35,058,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,226,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,769.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 753,939 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.97. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

