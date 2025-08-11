CCM Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,074 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $239.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $246.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

