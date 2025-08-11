Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

