Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 62 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 59.4% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 67.3% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $381.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average is $349.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

