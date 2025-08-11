Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $170,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 114,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 931,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.8%

KVUE stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

