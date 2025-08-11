Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE WELL opened at $168.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

