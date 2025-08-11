Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys 186 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,461,000 after buying an additional 533,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,040,000 after buying an additional 3,882,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

