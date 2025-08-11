Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 998 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 197.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

