Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 758.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Capri by 134.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 37.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

