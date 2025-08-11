Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.
Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capri
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri
Capri Trading Down 5.1%
Shares of Capri stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.