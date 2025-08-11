Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,012,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,848,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,238,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,918,000 after buying an additional 978,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE COF opened at $208.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

