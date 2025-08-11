Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $9.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Organogenesis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ORGO opened at $4.55 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori Freedman acquired 9,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 846,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,912.41. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

