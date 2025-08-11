C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 51,971 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,971 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.86 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

