C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,712 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

