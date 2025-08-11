C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

