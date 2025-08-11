C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $4.35 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of UAUG opened at $38.39 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

