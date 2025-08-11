C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4%

AMLP opened at $49.09 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

