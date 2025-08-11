C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $139.35 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

