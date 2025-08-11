C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,967,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 536,166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 514,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,014,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,050,000 after acquiring an additional 422,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $70.55 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.