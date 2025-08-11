C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,658 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $236.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $236.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

