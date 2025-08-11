Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Down 1.1%

BVN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Buenaventura Mining has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. Analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Buenaventura Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 140,708 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,235,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

