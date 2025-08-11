Brokers Set Expectations for Cerus FY2026 Earnings

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cerus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

CERS stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 65.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

