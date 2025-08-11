Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$15.94

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$11.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.76. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$20.95. The stock has a market cap of C$11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

