Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target at $19.40

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.77 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.84.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
