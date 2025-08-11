British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,283 ($57.58) and last traded at GBX 4,283 ($57.58), with a volume of 9932030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,228 ($56.84).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($56.47) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 3,300 ($44.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 ($64.53) to GBX 5,200 ($69.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,960 ($53.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,711.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,358.70. The company has a market cap of £94.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,131 ($55.54) per share, with a total value of £16,358.76 ($21,993.49). Also, insider Soraya Benchikh bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,131 ($55.54) per share, with a total value of £2,272.05 ($3,054.65). Insiders have bought 476 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

